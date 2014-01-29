Eli Manning helping make Peyton Manning comfortable

Eli Manning is doing everything he can to make his brother’s stay in New Jersey comfortable. It began last week when he took on the role of ticket wrangler for the long list of Manning family and friends and it culminated last night by making sure that Peyton headed into Wednesday’s first regular practice of the week on a full stomach.



“He came over for dinner last night and I cooked him a nice healthy dinner to get him prepared for the game and he got to hang out with my wife and the kids," Eli said on “Good Day NY” this morning.



Eli also said that his family is having travel problems due to weather...and it has nothing to do with the first cold-weather outdoor Super Bowl. His parents, Archie and Olivia, along with other family members, had their flight from New Orleans cancelled due to the storms that are icing over much of the south.



“They’re trying to figure out alternate routes,” he said.



As for the weather this Sunday in East Rutherford in particular, Eli said he doesn’t think it will be an issue.



“It’s not much wind, the weather should be pretty nice,” he said. “I think it will be a great day for throwing the football...and he shouldn’t have any problem being as good as he always is.”