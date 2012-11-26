Eli Manning passes Phil Simms for most TD passes in Giants history

Eli Manning is now the most prolific touchdown passer in Giants history.

His three scoring throws in last night's win over the Packers gave him 200 for his career, surpassing Phil Simms' 199. Manning had been two behind Simms for more than a month, but it took him less than three quarters to surpass him.

"Any time you're mentioned with Giants players -- Phil Simms and Charlie Conerly and some of those quarterbacks -- it's an honor," Manning said.

The stars aligned for the record-breaker. First a rushing TD by Ahmad Bradshaw was negated by a holding penalty, forcing the Giants back to the 13. Then Manning's pass to Hakeem Nicks was spotted inside the 1. It took a challenge from Tom Coughlin to have the play ruled a touchdown; Nicks stretched the ball into the end zone while sitting atop Davon House.

"I didn't mind it," Nicks said of scoring his first touchdown since Week 2 in record-breaking fashion.

Manning entered the Packers game having gone three games and 99 straight passes without a TD pass. He ended that streak (it reached a career-long 107) with a 16-yarder to Rueben Randle. In the second quarter, he tied Simms with a 9-yarder to Victor Cruz.

"Great, I'm happy for him," Coughlin said of Manning's record. "Many, many more."