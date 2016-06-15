Eugene Monroe interests Giants, source says

The Giants did not trade for Eugene Monroe, but there remains a possibility they will acquire the veteran offensive tackle anyway.

The Ravens terminated the contract of Monroe on Wednesday afternoon after trade talks with the Giants fell apart. The Giants were reportedly unwilling to give up a player and take on Monroe’s $6.5-million salary for 2016. According to a source, however, the Giants remain interested in pursuing Monroe now that he is a free agent.

Monroe, a native of Plainfield, New Jersey, was a first-round pick of the Jaguars in 2009 and was traded to the Ravens in 2013. He has been in the news recently as a proponent of medical marijuana for NFL players in place of more addictive and dangerous painkillers and opioids.

On the field, Monroe, 29, has not played a 16-game season since 2012 and played only six games last year before landing on the injured reserved list with a shoulder injury.

The Giants have been looking to upgrade the right side of their offensive line this offseason, having shown interest in veterans Russell Okung and Donald Penn. Incumbent starter Marshall Newhouse has taken almost all of the snaps with the starters through spring workouts. If the Giants acquire Monroe, it is unclear whether they would play him at right tackle or plant him on the left side and move last year’s first-round pick Ereck Flowers to the right side.