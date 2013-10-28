Giants' Andre Brown 'ready to go'

All Andre Brown has to do is look at his phone to tell you.

When the Giants running back was asked on Monday, it was 12 days, 22 hours and a handful of minutes and seconds that kept dripping off. It's a digital countdown to his return.

Brown missed the second half of last season with a fractured leg and then the first half of this season when he re-fractured it this summer. He is eligible to come off injured reserve in time to play against the Raiders in Week 10. He said he'll be ready, but Coughlin said he'd have to "wait and see."

"Just getting ready for when they unleash me," said Brown, who will wear a shin guard for the rest of his career to protect the area that has been broken twice.

The Giants have had a carousel in their backfield, lately relying on Peyton Hillis for production with Michael Cox as the backup. So far this season, they've also used David Wilson, who is sidelined with a neck injury, along with Brandon Jacobs (hamstring) and Da'Rel Scott (injured reserve/hamstring).

Brown hasn't taken any contact since the preseason finale when he was injured, but he may have to be in position to carry the ball quite a bit when he returns. Coughlin did not have any update on the condition of Wilson or when he will be re-examined.

So can Brown handle the workload?

"I might need a little blow, but yeah," he said. "I'm looking forward to it. I would love to feel a little soreness right now. I'm ready. I'm ready to go."