Evan Neal and Giants offensive line have a tall order

TEMPE, Ariz. — Evan Neal and the Giants offensive line seem to know what they’re up against. How could they not?

In the 49ers home opener, Nick Bosa and the talented 49ers defense await the Giants on Thursday night.

Asked what he sees in watching Bosa, Neal said, “What everybody else sees, man. He was the defensive player of the year in the NFL for a reason. Just a really elusive pass rusher. Great technique, great bend, he has good strength, so it’s definitely going to be a good test for me and I’m up for the challenge, I’m ecstatic.”

Well, that’s one way to tackle a challenge.

“I’m approaching it how I approach any other week,” Neal said. “Just analyzing the film, watching the film, making sure that I am honed in on the game plan, especially being on the road.”

Asked to compare Bosa with Micah Parsons of the Cowboys, Neal said, “With guys like that, when you talk about pass rushers like Parsons, Bosa, I mean all those guys have a knack for getting after the quarterback. Both are tremendous players, high motor guys. I feel like Bosa has a different style than Parsons, they don’t move him around as much. He is a true hand in the dirt, outside linebacker, edge rusher. Tremendous player and I am excited for the challenge.”

Neal expects to see a lot of Bosa on Thursday. He also has learned to expect criticism of his own game.

His strategy?

“Just flush it, man. Next page,” he said. “Criticism is what comes along with playing this sport, you know what I’m saying? I’m not doing it for the critics, I am doing it for myself, my teammates, my family, the ones that believe in me.”