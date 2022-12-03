Giants vs. Commanders: What you need to know

COMMANDERS (7-5) AT GIANTS (7-4)

MetLife Stadium, Sunday, 1 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Commanders by 1.5; O/U: 40.5

TV/radio: Fox (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma) / WFAN-660/101.9; Sirius 231 or 831.

INJURY UPDATE

Giants: OUT: OL Josh Ezeudu (neck), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), G Shane Lemieux (toe); QUESTIONABLE: RB Gary Brightwell (illness), WR Richie James (knee), TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), S Dane Belton (clavicle), LB Carter Coughlin (thigh), C Jon Feliciano (neck), CB Darnay Holmes (oblique), CB Fabian Moreau (oblique), WR Darius Slayton (illness), OL Mark Glowinski (back), WR Kenny Golladay (illness).

Commanders: OUT: WR Dax Milne (foot), CB Benjamin St.-Juste (ankle), G Trai Turner (knee/ankle); RB Antonio Gibson (foot), DE Chase Young (knee).

OJULARI'S IMPACT

One of the most intriguing aspects of the Commanders-Giants game will be the return of Azeez Ojulari from a calf injury that has sidelined him since Week 4.

He had eight sacks as a rookie last season. Outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins cited Ojulari’s one sack this season as an example of what he can add to the defense.

“The thing he brings is just a really dynamic rusher,” Wilkins said. “He’s really violent with his hands. He’s explosive off the ball, and that adds a ton of value. As you saw in the Chicago game [on Oct. 2] with the sack fumble, he can change the game at any point. Any play can be a game-changing play for him.”

That Bears game was the last time Ojulari has seen the field. He might be on a snap count on Sunday, but at least he will be back in the mix.

EYES ON THE PRIZE

Odell Beckham Jr.’s free agent visit to the Giants this week attracted plenty of attention from fans and journalists, but the team itself tried to remain laser-focused on the Commanders.

After practice on Friday, reporters peppered Saquon Barkley and injured receiver Sterling Shepard – both of whom are close to Beckham – with questions about him.

Barkley said the subject did not come up around the team much other than when reporters asked about it. Job One was readying for the Commanders.

“You have to keep the main thing the main thing,” Barkley said.

- Neil Best