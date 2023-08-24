Brian Daboll says tight end Tommy Sweeney 'doing well' but still being evaluated

Giants coach Brian Daboll said tight end Tommy Sweeney is doing well but still going through evaluations after he had a "medical event” on the practice field Wednesday.

The Giants initially issued this statement: "He is under the care of medical professionals in the Giants' athletic training room. He is stable, alert and conversant."

On Thursday, Daboll said Sweeney is “doing well” but still going through evaluations.

Daboll did not give specifics, but did say, “anytime somebody goes down, it’s always a scary thing.”

On Wednesday, Sweeney’s father was among the observers at practice. Daboll said Sweeney’s father joined his son in the training room.

“I'm not a physician, but I saw him this morning and he was walking around,” the coach said of Tommy. "I just wanted to let everybody know that he was in good spirits, and he was doing OK."

Amukamara retires as a Giant

Former Giant – and Super Bowl champion – Prince Amukamara returned to the Giants' facility Thursday. He signed a one-day contract to retire as a Giant. As a rookie in 2011, he helped the Giants win their fourth Super Bowl.

The 19th overall pick in the 2011 draft, Amukamara made 45 starts in 55 regular-season games with the Giants. He also played in four postseason games during their 2011 championship run.

Amukamara started exactly 100 games, including one in the postseason with Chicago.

John Mara and Victor Cruz were among those in attendance.

Said Amukamara: “I plan on doing something purposeful. I've always lived by if being a football player was the only thing I was known for, then I haven't really accomplished anything in life."

Shepard, Lawrence rested

Heading into Saturday’s final preseason game, Sterling Shepard and Dexter Lawrence were given rest days. Asked about Saquon Barkley practicing on a daily basis through camp, Daboll said with a smile: “He’s had a rest during the games.” That was nod to Barkley not playing in any preseason games.