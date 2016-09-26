SportsFootballGiants

Giants’ Darian Thompson won’t need surgery on foot

Darian Thompson of the Giants on the sidelines during NFL Pre-Season football action the Miami Dolphins take on the New York Giants at Met-Life Stadium. Friday August 12, 2016 East Rutherford, NJ Credit: George McNish

The Giants received some relatively good injury news on Monday.

Starting safety Darian Thompson visited foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Charlotte, North Carolina, and was told he will not require surgery on the sprain that kept him out of Sunday’s game.

Thompson will remain in a protective boot and will be re-evaluated by Giants doctors on a week-to-week basis. There was a fear he had suffered a potentially season-ending Lisfranc injury when he was stepped on awkwardly late in the win over the Saints in Week 2.

As for the two defensive backs who were hurt in Sunday’s game — Eli Apple (hamstring) and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (groin) — Ben McAdoo left the door open for them to play against the Vikings next Monday.

“It’s early in the week,” he said. “We’re not going to rule anybody out right now. We’ll give them a chance to get out there [in practices] and get healthy.”

