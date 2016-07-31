Giants dial back Victor Cruz’s workload but remain optimistic

The forward progress of Victor Cruz was slowed a bit on Sunday, but Ben McAdoo said it’s all part of the plan to get the receiver ready for the upcoming season.

“We dialed back his load today,” McAdoo said after Cruz participated in the workout but was not involved in all of the drills as he was the first two practices of training camp. “He did work, he finished practice and he got the number of reps we were looking for him to get today. That’s part of the structure.”

It’s the first time the Giants have pulled the reins on Cruz as he attempts to return from a calf injury that cost him the entire 2015 season and a torn patellar tendon that sidelined him most of 2014. The Giants remain exceedingly optimistic that Cruz will be able to play this season.

“I’m pulling for him,” general manager Jerry Reese said. “Hopefully he’ll be able to get across that mental hurdle. I think physically he’s fine, but it’s a mental hurdle . . . We’re hoping for the best, and I believe he’ll make it. I really do. I believe he’ll make it and be a contributor.”

The Giants have a day off from practice on Monday, so easing up on Cruz’s reps on Sunday gives him two straight days without a full workload. McAdoo would not say whether Cruz will be a full participant on Tuesday, but that is the expectation. Tuesday will be a full-pads practice, and McAdoo said that is “factored in” to Cruz’s schedule.

“He’ll have different loads each and every day depending on the day and the workload the day before and the workload the next day,” McAdoo said. “We’re not going to give everything away but there are acclimation days and there are high-effort days, high-workload days, and then there are days off. You can acclimate. You can work and then bring it back down. We’ll have launch days. We have some different things built in.”