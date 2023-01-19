Giants' Saquon Barkley, Kayvon Thibodeaux have had different paths to playoffs

As the Giants continued their media availability leading into Sunday’s Divisional Rund playoff game, the order was Saquon Barkley first, followed by Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Interesting.

Both first-round draft picks by the Giants, four years apart. And both incredibly important this year and in coming years to and for the franchise.

And yet, they already had such different paths.

They do share the trait of confidence, in themselves and in their team.

“Yeah, we’re a very confident team,” Barkley said. “We’ve kind of been that way throughout the whole season. Had our ups and downs, faced adversity, but our mindset has kind of been the same, just go out there with a competitive mindset, believe in each other and that gives us the best opportunity.”

Said Thibodeaux: “Just trying to bring more. It’s the playoffs now. This week is all we got.”

Barkley was drafted second overall in 2018. l

Thibodeaux was drafted fifth overall in 2022.

Considering the state of the Giants franchise – Brian Daboll is Barkley’s third coach -- the running back has scars that Thibodeaux may never know.

Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton understands all of this. In a conversation at his locker on Wednesday, Slayton was reliving his dropped pass against the Vikings in the Wild Card victory. It could have been a game-changer. But the Giants overcame.

“I’m the last person who wants to do anything to screw up [on a play],” Slayton said. “I think guys know that and respect that. I’ve appreciated everyone who’s said something in the locker room [about that play] since then. There’s a lot of positive energy in the building.”

Slayton shared that anecdote to compare the “positive energy in the building” with previous seasons.

And he made the point that Barkley and Thibodeaux entered totally different worlds for the Giants.

“For Kayvon, this is all he knows,” Slayton said. “He’s making plays, everything’s great. But someone like Saquon or myself, I’m not saying we know it all, but we know the other side of this coin. We’ve had three head coaches, multiple position coaches, two GMs.”

Slayton’s conclusion?

“For us, it meant a lot [to make and advance in the postseason],” he said. “I think for us, it’s a time of appreciation. Kayvon’s winning, making plays, it’s the best time ever.”

Slayton smiled.

“Buddy, there was another side of this, trust me.”

For Thibodeaux, his biggest concern this week is the Eagles weapons, including quarterback Jalen Hurts.

“Everybody wants to be Superman,” Thibodeaux said. “Everybody wants to do everything, but you can’t do that when you’re playing [against] a guy who can make you pay. So you got to stay true to your assignment.”

Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux speaks with the media after practice at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., on Wednesday. Credit: James Escher

The rookie has been charged with myriad assignments. Consider: The Giants coaches were not afraid on Sunday to leave Thibodeaux in coverage on Justin Jefferson, perhaps the best receiver in the league.

As defensive coordinator Wink Martindale told Newsday on Wednesday: “That’s the thing about Kayvon, he has so many tools in his toolbox. If you’re just looking for sacks, you might think he had an OK year. But if you look at his 600, 700 plays, compared to the other guys who maybe had six sacks and you think that's better, you’re crazy. Because of all the things he does because of his skill set.”

Martindale paused and added, “He’s going to be a rock star.”

As the Giants prepare for their third game this season against the Eagles, they are as healthy as they could hope to be. Getting back safety Xavier McKinney and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson recently has provided a considerable boost.

On a good team, health breeds confidence. Which breeds success.

On Saturday night, someone will make a play. Maybe Barkley, maybe Thibodeaux, maybe Slayton on a go route catches a long ball from Daniel Jones.

Whatever the case, this seems clear: The Giants and their fans can dare to dream again.