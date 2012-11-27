Giants feeling like another Super Bowl run

The Giants found their groove Sunday night. Now all they have to do is hold on to it for the next two months.

That will be the key as the team moves forward, fresh off the 38-10 thumping of the Packers and a belief that they can pull their season together from here on out and possibly even repeat as Super Bowl champions.

"I think winning, just like losing, is kind of contagious," Justin Tuck said Monday. "That winning feeling, hopefully, that's a contagious feeling for us. We've had a lot of success late in the season over the past few years and hopefully, we can continue that."

The trouble is that it's really not that late. The Giants have a lot of football to play. They talk about a five-game season in front of them, and that's true. But beyond that is the potential for four more games.

That could be difficult to sustain over such a long period. Their run last year was six games; two in the regular season, four in the playoffs. Counting Sunday, this year's would be a run of 10 games playing at the highest level.

The Giants are feeling so good right now, not even that prospect is daunting.

"That's the plan," center David Baas said. "We know it's not easy, but that's what we plan on doing. It's going to take that . . . It's going to take our best."

Right now, though, the focus is not on the next five games or the next eight or nine games. It's on the Week 13 game against the Redskins on Monday night.

"We just have to take it one game at a time," safety Antrel Rolle said. "We have a five-game stretch we have to look forward to and it all starts with taking it one game at a time and making sure we're preparing for this week, which is the Washington Redskins, which are looking like a very good team right now."

The Giants came back from their bye feeling like a new team, refocused and refreshed. Eventually that euphoria of rest will wear away, though.

It could be replaced by the adrenaline of the playoffs. Or maybe even a first-round bye for rejuvenation. That would take some work. If the season were to end today, the Giants would be the No. 4 seed. They would host . . . the Packers.

There's still time for that to be resolved. Until then, the Giants will try to continue playing -- and practicing -- with the same intensity, fire and urgency that they showed Sunday against the Packers.

"This is when you need to be playing your best ball, heading into the cold weather, the playoff atmospheres that we're going to embark on," Tuck said. "This is when you want to be playing your best."

The Giants have shown that their best can be good enough. Now they have to show that they can play it long enough.