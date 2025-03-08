Five potential Giants targets in NFL free agency

The Giants enter free agency with big needs and good financial flexibility. It’s no secret a quarterback tops their shopping list and they need at least one veteran while eyeing another in the draft.

The good news is the Giants are $45.6 million under the salary cap, per overthecap.com. But in a must-win year after last season's 3-14 mess, will they go big spending on a quarterback or seek a cheaper option to spend more money on other needs like cornerback and guard?

Here are five players the Giants may target.

Justin Fields, QB

The Giants could chase Sam Darnold after his great season with the Vikings. They could kick the tires on Aaron Rodgers despite the 41-year old’s disappointing two-year stint with the Jets. But Fields is the better option.

He went 4-2 last season with the Steelers and threw for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and one interception before being replaced by Russell Wilson. Fields, who turned 26 on Wednesday, also ran for five scores. He will also be cheaper than Darnold, whose price is up after throwing for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns.

It was an outlier in Darnold’s career, which has mostly been bad to average since his first three years with the Jets. The same could be said for Fields, who struggled after the Bears drafted him in 2021.

With Fields playing four NFL seasons to Darnold’s seven, he’s got more upside to be a better bridge to the Giants’ future quarterback, who needs to be taken in this draft.

As for Rodgers? The Jets were quick to let him go after a coaching/GM change. He's still a future Hall of Famer but there's more risk than reward betting on a player entering his 21st season. Does signing him mean punting on a future quarterback the Giants need long-term?

No matter what, the Giants should draft a quarterback. But eyeing a veteran like Fields is the safest insurance for the present while planning for the future.

Javon Hargrave, DT

Dexter Lawrence remains arguably the best defensive tackle in the NFL, but he’s constantly facing double and triple teams. The sense is the Giants wouldn’t mind another tackle to relieve that pressure.

Hargrave, 32, played only three games last season because of a torn triceps but the two-time Pro Bowler can get to the quarterback. He had 11 sacks in 2022 with the Eagles and seven in 2023 with the 49ers.

If there’s worries about durability after last year, Hargrave has showed he can stay on the field when healthy. He played at least 15 games in his first eight seasons. The Giants need another playmaker on the interior to make Lawrence's job easier.

Paulson Adebo, CB

There’s no secret the Giants’ secondary must improve. Deonte Banks’ struggles mean the team still needs a No. 1 cornerback. Enter Adebo, who had three interceptions and 52 tackles in seven games with the Saints last season before suffering a broken femur. He also had four interceptions in 2023 and three as a rookie in 2021.

That’s the type of ballhawk potential the Giants need after an NFL-record 11 straight games without an interception last season.

Brandon Scherff, OL

The Giants have four returning starters on the offensive line but a hole at guard. Right guard Greg Van Roten is a free agent and there’s no decision if Evan Neal, in a last chance to salvage his disappointing stint, will slide inside from tackle.

Scherff, 33, didn’t miss a game the last three years with the Jaguars. The five-time Pro Bowler was first-team All-Pro in 2020 and was penalized just once last season. This will be his 11th season, but he’s dependable and the Giants need that with a new quarterback to protect.

Kevin Zeitler, OL

If Scherff isn’t an option, why not call on an old friend to fill in at guard? Zeitler played with the Giants in 2019 and 2020 and was arguably the team’s best lineman.

Scherff, who turns 35 on Saturday, started 16 games for the Lions last season and made the Pro Bowl in 2023. He is entering his 14th season so he could not only be cheap, but reliable for a offensive line needing a fifth starter.