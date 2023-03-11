Three free agents who might be a fit for the Giants

Tight end Mike Gesicki: Don’t let the position fool you. Even the 27-year-old Gesicki considers himself “a tall slot receiver.” What would he bring to the Giants? A big catch radius and a player who could create havoc in the short and intermediate game. He had back-to-back 700-yard seasons in 2020 and ’21. First-year Miami coach Mike McDaniel couldn’t find ways to utilize Gesicki last season; he had 32 catches for 362 yards with five touchdowns. Those five touchdowns would have led the Giants in 2022.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds: Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll know Edmunds (who is expected to hit free agency) well from Buffalo.

Drafted 16th overall in 2018, the five-year veteran will play the 2023 season as a 25-year-old. His best days very well may be ahead of him. He’s recorded 100 tackles in every season and was better in coverage than he was against the run in 2022. Pro Football Focus ranked him second among linebackers in coverage. He hasn’t been a big sack guy with 6.5 in his career. Wink Martindale could change that.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.: That Beckham, 30, held a workout for teams in Arizona on Friday indicates that he — and his twice-surgically-repaired left knee — feel good physically. This is a thin free-agent class of wide receivers. If Beckham can bring the best of himself and his game to the Giants again, this is a no-brainer. As it was, the Giants sent receivers coach Mitch Groh and a member of the personnel department to assess his workout.