Giants get their returner in Quintin Demps

In a perfect world the Giants wanted to sign a kick returner who could also play wide receiver. That was why they had interest in Jacoby Jones and Ted Ginn Jr. before they signed elsewhere. Well, the NFL is not a perfect world. And with the team still looking to upgrade its return game it agreed to terms late Saturday night with safety Quintin Demps.

Demps most recently played for the Chiefs and last year had 33 kickoff returns for 992 yards. That’s a 30.1 average per return. He also had one 95-yard touchdown return. That was the second touchdown of his career. In his rookie year of 2008 while playing for the Eagles, Demps had a 100-yard return. In 96 kickoff returns in his career, Demps has averaged 27.4 yards per return.

Demps won’t help the receiver situation, but he’ll give the Giants a little help in the secondary. He started six games at safety for the Chiefs in 2013 and had four interceptions with 10 passes defensed. But he only had 25 total tackles. The Giants seem pretty set at safety with Antrel Rolle, Will Hill and the return of Stevie Brown, but Demps gives them veteran insurance if Hill runs afoul of NFL regulations (he’s been suspended four games in each of his first two seasons) or if Brown is unable to play at a high level coming off ACL surgery last fall.