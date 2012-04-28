Giants give Kiwanuka contract extension

A longtime Giants defender received a contract extension, and it wasn't Osi Umenyiora.

Mathias Kiwanuka, who has played defensive end and linebacker in his six years with the team, agreed to a three-year extension, the Giants announced Friday. Kiwanuka already had one year remaining on the contract he signed last summer and now can earn more than $21 million in the next four seasons. His contract, which included an $8.5-million signing bonus, runs through the 2015 season.

Umenyiora has been angling for a new deal for several years. He said this week that he thought there would be a resolution to his situation soon, hinting that a trade during the NFL draft would be the most likely outcome. But Umenyiora also suggested that his issue with the Giants goes beyond his contract and to the amount of playing time and the role he would fill with the Giants.

"I'm extremely happy for Kiwi," Umenyiora said in an email. "He deserves every penny. I don't know what that means for me, but I thought it was a good, smart business decision by the Giants. We will see what happens next."

Kiwanuka, 29, technically is a linebacker but was drafted as a defensive end and plays that position in some packages. In 2011, he played in every game and had a career high-tying 81 tackles (61 solo), 31/2 sacks, 13 tackles for losses, nine quarterback hits, an interception, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

He missed most of the 2010 season with a neck injury and re-signed as a free agent before the 2011 season began.