Giants GM Jerry Reese confident in offensive line

Jerry Reese admitted that the Giants do not have the best offensive line in the NFL. But he said he thinks his group is good enough to get the team where it wants to go.

“I look at offensive lines all around the league, I always try to look at who are the two offensive lines that played in the Super Bowl,” Reese said on Sunday. “I look at those offensive lines that played in the Super Bowl (for the Panthers and Broncos) and I say: ‘You know what? That’s not a big difference from the offensive linemen that we have.’ To whatever degree that may be. I look around. It’d be great to have five Pro Bowlers up front, but I don’t think anybody has that.”

The Giants don’t have any. They’ve been trying to get some, though. This offseason they have shopped for veteran tackles and the goal, it seems, has been to replace Marshall Newhouse at right tackle either directly or by finding a left tackle and moving Ereck Flowers to the right side. Those pursuits have ended with most players signing elsewhere or even retiring.

Reese, though, defended his incumbent right tackle.

“Newhouse has played a lot of football,” he said. “Don’t count him out. You don’t play seven years in this league and start for the most part [without being good].”

He did say Newhouse would battle second-year player Bobby Hart at the position, and noted that the team is always on the lookout for upgrades. He also said there have been discussions on locking up young starters Justin Pugh and Weston Richburg, two cornerstones of the group at guard and center, respectively. For now, though, the Giants have what they have, and Reese seems comfortable with that.

“We have confidence in our offensive line,” he said. “We think we have a very competent offensive line that can get the job done.”