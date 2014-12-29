Giants' grades

OFFENSE

D

Didn't the Giants have 505 yards? Yes, but they needed a few more in critical situations like the two goal-to-go opportunities that ended in field goals. Eli Manning threw for 429 of those yards (185 to Odell Beckham Jr., 158 to Rueben Randle), but his completion percentage was not very high (28-for-53, .528), even with a few drops, and he had a crippling interception late in the game. The running game was listless.

DEFENSE

D

Those big plays continue to haunt the Giants and the Eagles had eight of them for 20 or more yards. The Giants allowed 426 yards, 23 first downs and three offensive touchdowns to a unit that was driven by Eagles quarterback Mark Sanchez. They did have a takeaway on Mike Harris' interception and should have had a second on Stevie Brown's pick that was negated by a penalty. And the Giants sacked Sanchez four times.

SPECIAL TEAMS

F

To have a punt blocked is bad. To have a punt returned for a touchdown is worse. To have them both happen on the same play? Inexcusable. But that's what took place early in the third quarter when James Casey came up the middle and stuffed a kick by Steve Weatherford. Trey Burton scooped it up and scored from 27 yards out. Josh Brown kicked four field goals, including a 53-yarder.

COACHING

D

The Giants' defense still can't stop the read-option. Even Sanchez gained 22 yards on seven carries. With nothing on the line, maybe coach Tom Coughlin should have gone for it on one of the fourth-and-goals, especially the one from the 2-yard line after the Harris interception.