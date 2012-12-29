Giants hope for healthier secondary

Like every other aspect of the team, the Giants' secondary has struggled the past two weeks, and injuries might not allow the back end of the Giants' defense much room for improvement in Sunday's regular-season finale.

Prince Amukamara (hamstring) and Jayron Hosley (quadriceps) are listed as doubtful, possibly leaving three healthy cornerbacks -- veteran Corey Webster, who was torched in Baltimore last Sunday; undrafted free agent Justin Tryon and recent practice-squad addition Terrence Frederick -- for the must-win game against Michael Vick and the Eagles.

Hosley, who started against the Ravens as Amukamara played sparingly, injured a quadriceps in Thursday's practice and sat out Friday's workout. "Just taking it day by day," he said.

Amukamara was limited in practice Friday, though he seemed to think he'll be on the field in some capacity Sunday.

"I have to keep my mind-set as if I'm going to play," said Amukamara, who said he split first-team reps with Tryon. "So until the coach or the trainers or whoever shuts me down . . . As of right now, I'm still thinking I'm playing."

Kenny Phillips, who is listed as questionable after missing three straight games with a sprained knee, thought he was going to play in Baltimore but sat out. He would provide a big lift for the secondary if he could play. Antrel Rolle would stay as the nickel corner, allowing Phillips and Stevie Brown to pair as the more potent safety combination.

But Phillips is done trying to predict what coach Tom Coughlin and the medical staff will decide. "I'll just leave it in the coach's hands," Phillips said. "I went out there. I practiced every day this week. I felt like I did a good job and it's out of my hands."

Similarly, the Giants' playoff hopes are out of their hands. The only aspect they control is how they play against the Eagles, and the injured players in the secondary want to be a part of this game whether it ends up mattering or not.

Notes & quotes: Wide receiver Victor Cruz said he's not disappointed about not having a new contract as the regular season ends. "I think we're still moving in the right direction," he said. "It's a negotiation, and everything's not gonna happen the way you want it to. We're just going back and forth, and hopefully we'll get things squared away soon." . . . Ravens safety Ed Reed was fined $55,000 by the NFL for his high hit on Cruz last weekend.