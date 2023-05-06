Receiver Jalin Hyatt gives Giants a playmaker they've been missing

You can absolutely make this case: The Giants needed Jalin Hyatt.

With his speed, catch radius and big-play capability, Hyatt has a chance to be the team’s most dynamic wide receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. was slanting defensive backs out of their cleats on his way to becoming the 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Hyatt, who played collegiately at Tennessee, averaged 18.9 yards per catch and scored 15 touchdowns for the Volunteers in 2022. He won the 2022 Biletnikoff Award, which is given annually to college football’s best receiver.

Hyatt did what no other opposing player had ever done to Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide, torching Alabama for 207 receiving yards and five touchdowns. It didn’t hurt that Giants general manager Joe Schoen was at the stadium scouting the Tennessee-Alabama game that day.

Hyatt continued to impress at the NFL Combine, running a 4.40 40-yard dash, third fastest among receivers. When the 2023 NFL Draft moved into its middle rounds and Hyatt still was available, Schoen moved up from the 89th pick to the 73rd to select him.

“He can roll,” Schoen said. “I was on the field for the first half [of the game] and you could really feel his speed. It’s legit 4.3.”

The Giants ranked last in 2022 in explosive plays. Their leading receiver was Darius Slayton with 46 receptions for 724 yards (15.7 average) and two touchdowns.

Hyatt will be given every opportunity to change those numbers.

First, of course, there will be an acclimation.

“I’ve never been to a big, big city before, and this is really my first time actually being in New York,’’ Hyatt said. “So far, it’s everything that I thought it would be. It’s beautiful here, just being around here, beautiful on the practice field. When I went out there [during rookie minicamp] and I was just soaking it up, just being on that field and seeing my teammates and seeing the coaching staff and just being around them, I had a blessed day. I think that’s really the biggest thing, blessed.’’

The fact that Hyatt still was available in the third round was a surprise, one that Schoen said he couldn’t explain. But he relied partly on an endorsement from Tennessee coach and longtime friend Josh Heupel.

“I’m not sure why he was there, but we feel good about him and glad he was,” Schoen said.

While Hyatt and other draft picks had a quiet rookie minicamp, coach Brian Daboll said of Hyatt, “I think he’s a good player. I think he runs some of the routes that we run here. But again, everything is new for him. He’s a young guy. We’ll throw him in the mix with the other receivers and let those guys compete it out. [He] definitely has some qualities that you like when you’re watching him. Good young man. So, happy we have him.”

The Giants, and their fans, can imagine Daniel Jones leading an offense that includes tight ends Darren Waller and Daniel Bellinger, receivers Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins and Parris Campbell, and running back Saquon Barkley. Plus a rookie third-round draft pick who might end up being a steal.

“I believe in putting in the work, having confidence on the field, and not only that, but showing out when it’s time for you to show out,” Hyatt said. “I really believe that whenever your opportunity is, you’ve got to make the most of it, and I think I did that last season and can’t wait to do it this season when my opportunity comes up.”