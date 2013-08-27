Giants' James Brewer adapts to move from right guard to left

James Brewer said he felt "crooked" for the past two days. The third-year lineman has been at left guard for the first time in his career during that span and will start there tomorrow against the Patriots in the preseason finale. But after spending most of his life as a football player in college and the NFL on the right side, moving across the center has been an adjustment.

It's one he's apparently adapting to well.

"I watched it on film and it was fine," Brewer said of how he looked as opposed to how he felt. "[Offensive line coach Pat Flaherty] feels I'm a natural on the left side. If he's confident in me, then I'm confident in it as well."

Brewer is the latest to audition for a spot on the injury-riddled line. Against the Jets, Jim Cordle played center in place of David Baas (knee). This week they've moved Kevin Boothe from left guard to center and are giving Brewer his opportunity. "He did well," Tom Coughlin said of Brewer. "He's naturally played tackle most of the time he's been here, but he can play guard. He's going to have to."

Not only that, he wants to.

"Just the chance to start is big for me," Brewer said. "Whether it's on the right side or the left side, as long as I'm on the field that's my main objective. Wherever they feel the need to put me is a blessing . . . I just look at it as a shot to prove that I'm the next guy up."

Giant steps

Coughlin said he hopes all four quarterbacks will play on Thursday with Eli Manning followed by Ryan Nassib, David Carr and Curtis Painter . . . Rookie DE Damontre Moore (shoulder) has practiced but is questionable for the game . . .WR Ramses Barden (knee) and CB Jayron Hosley (ankle) didn't practice and are not expected to play.