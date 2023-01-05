Giants Julian Love named George Young-Ernie Accorsi Media Good Guy Award winner

Giants safety Julian Love has been selected as the winner of the 22nd annual George Young-Ernie Accorsi Media Good Guy Award, as voted on and presented by the Giants Chapter of the Professional Football Writers of America for his professionalism and availability during the 2022 season.

As a captain and a team leader, Love’s role with the Giants has grown this season, including his thoughts on matters concerning himself and the team. Besides addressing weekly questions about games, opponents, and teammates, Love has also assisted the media with broader topics, such as the upcoming MetLife Stadium field turf conversion.

Love received 11 of a possible 18 first-place votes. Wide receiver Darius Slayton, who received four first-place votes, finished second, having been recognized for his consistent availability and willingness to talk about his rocky season in which he had to take a pay cut and was initially buried on the depth chart.

Feliciano among injured

The Giants injury report includes six players they would very much like to have on the field when the playoffs begin. The players who did not practice Wednesday include: C Jon Feliciano (back), Dexter Lawrence (rest), OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle) and DL Leonard Williams (neck).

CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) was limited. S Xavier McKinney (fingers) was a full participant.