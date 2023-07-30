Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux pleased with growth of his game over offseason

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — When Kayvon Thibodeaux looks at video of himself from his rookie year, it’s like watching a horror movie.

“Last year’s film kind of disgusts me a little bit, when I look at myself,’’ Thibodeaux told reporters Sunday at Giants training camp. “I get a little ‘cringe’ feeling.’’

The second-year edge rusher said he felt as if he could have had more than the four sacks he recorded, but while he said he didn’t reach the goals he’d set for himself, he noted that the team did well. He also believes he gave himself “a platform to continue to grow.’’ Thibodeaux said he worked hard in the offseason and is “excited for what’s to come as far as the growth of my game.’’

Things are definitely “a little bit different’’ in his second training camp, he said. Now, he is working on different things than he did last year, and focusing on “just really understanding the game.’’

Giants coach Brian Daboll was asked what the 6-5, 258-pound Thibodeaux, the No. 5 pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, needs to do to take the next step in his development.

“Just be him,’’ the coach said. “Take it day-by-day, get better each day.’’

Asked what he learned in his first year in the NFL, Thibodeaux said he learned that chemistry “is everything.’’

“When you play this game, and you’ve got 11 guys out there,’’ he said. “You can’t do it by yourself, so you would say the teams with the most chemistry have the most success. Really being accountable and selfless.

“When I look at this team, I think I’m willing to fight in an alley with any of them,’’ he said. “These are guys who have no quit; these are guys who want to be better. It’s a thing to have talent and to be OK with it. It’s a thing to make it the NFL and cruise through. But when you have a bunch of guys who consistently make it their point and effort to get better and to grow, the sky is the limit.’’

Shepard, Crowder return to practice

WRs Sterling Shepard and Jamison Crowder practiced after Sterling was activated off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and Crowder was activated off the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list . . . TE Ryan Jones and DB Jihad Ward did not practice. Daboll said Jones had “a little knee’’ problem, and Ward had “a little bit of something. But it’s not anything long term.’’