Veteran kicker Mason Crosby joins Giants hoping to make most of opportunity

By his own admission, Mason Crosby did not have the Giants on his “radar.”

But through circumstance an opportunity was afforded to him.

And he is going to take full advantage of it.

“Unfortunate how it’s kind of unfolded with the kicker position [but I’m] happy to come in and have an opportunity to help this team win games,” Crosby told Newsday following practice Saturday.

The Giants announced the signing of the 39-year-old Crosby Friday. He replaces Cade York, who injured his quadriceps in practice earlier this week.

Crosby is the Giants fourth kicker of the season, following York, Graham Gano (knee surgery), and Randy Bullock (hamstring).

According to the veteran, he received a call from the Giants Thursday and flew in Friday. Saturday was his first day practicing with the team and unless something bizarre happens, it is almost a certainty he will be kicking in Monday’s matinee against the Eagles.

“It was good being out there,” Crosby said. “Great locker room. The organization seems top notch. So [it’s] been a fairly easy transition.”

Crosby’s 1,918 points is 11th all-time in NFL history and his 163 points in the playoffs is fourth-most. Moreover, he has made 81.4% of regular season field goal (395-for-485) attempts and 97.3% of extra points (733-for-755). And in the playoffs he has made 88.6% of field goals (31-for-35) and has not missed an extra point.

All of which made him enticing to a Giants squad that needed a kicker.

“He’s the leading point scorer in Green Bay history,” Brian Daboll said.

What made the Giants the right fit for Crosby?

Well, the chance — slim though it may be — to help them get into the playoffs.

“I think that’s always the goal,” Crosby said.

“As long as you still have a chance and hope, you’re pushing to get there. We take this first game against Philly and go out on Christmas Day and try to get a good win there. And then you just kind of keep stacking.”

Notes & quotes: Defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence (hamstring) and A’Shawn Robinson (back) were limited participants in practice. Offensive lineman Evan Neal (ankle) and defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (knee) did not practice.