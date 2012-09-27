Giants' Michael Boley knows pressure can force turnovers

The Eagles have 12 turnovers in their first three games, and the Giants believe they will be able to pry a few more out of them on Sunday night.

"Our whole mentality on defense is we're a ball-hawking group," said linebacker Michael Boley, who has three interceptions to lead a Giants unit that has eight take-aways. "We feel like whenever we step on the field we need to get a turnover for us to do what we want to do."

Boley said there is no common thread in the Eagles' turnovers. "Some of it is just tips and overthrows, and that happens sometimes," he said. Eli Manning had a terrible time with those kind of bad-luck picks in 2010. But Boley added that the defense can definitely force those plays.

"It's all about pressure," Boley said. "You get pressure at the right time, it causes those plays . . . If you disrupt the timing of a quarterback and a receiver, it's definitely a plus for the defense."

Rolle limited, limping

The Giants were not expecting Antrel Rolle to miss any time after he suffered a bruise and laceration to his knee while crashing into a camera in Carolina last Thursday. Wednesday the safety was limited in practice, which the Giants knew would be the case, but more alarming was his pronounced limp in the locker room after practice.

"He's going to do everything he can," Tom Coughlin said of Rolle's status. "It's very difficult to control him [from practicing], so he's anxious to get ready."

Giant steps

Coughlin said Ahmad Bradshaw (neck) would start on Sunday but noted that Andre Brown would play, too, and he would "reserve the right" to lean on the running back with the hot hand . . . Coughlin also said there is a good chance cornerback Prince Amukamara will start on Sunday. Amukamara, who missed the first two games with a high ankle sprain, was not on the Giants' injury report Wednesday . . . Coughlin all but ruled out tackle David Diehl (knee) for Sunday, but Diehl did some exercises on the side during practice . . . Hakeem Nicks (foot) did not practice but is expected to work Thursday. Cornerbacks Michael Coe and Jayron Hosley and linebacker Keith Rivers, all with hamstring injuries, did not practice either.