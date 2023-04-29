At center, Schmitz fits; WR Hyatt eager to be deep threat for Giants

Say this for two of the newest Giants: They look the part and make very favorable first impressions.

And undoubtedly, both will have the opportunity to make an instant impact as rookies.

On Saturday, the Giants introduced John Michael Schmitz, their new center, and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt in a news conference at the team facility.

Schmitz was the 57th overall pick in the draft. Hyatt fell to the Giants in the third round at 73.

Yes, quarterback Daniel Jones has already texted with both players.

Of Schmitz, coach Brian Daboll said: “Regardless of if it’s this offense or any other offense, you're coming in from college and you’re playing against grown men up front. I’d say there’s a learning curve mentally, but there's also a physical curve, too, and we won’t find that out until August. But this guy’s tough. He’s smart. He's got a good frame. Former wrestler. Good leader. We'll throw him in the mix, let him compete it out with the other guys and see how it ends up.”

Schmitz almost certainly will be the starting center from Day 1.

As for Hyatt, four receivers heard their names called in succession in the first round of the draft. Hyatt, the 2022 Biletnikoff Award winner —- given annually to the best wide receiver in college football — was not one of them.

“I feel like I’m probably the best deep-threat receiver in the draft,” Hyatt said Saturday. “I really do believe that. The Giants really got a playmaker, they got a dynamic playmaker, an explosive playmaker. And that’s what I want to bring and add to the team.”

Hyatt likely will be the Giants’ most dynamic wide receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. In 2014, Beckham was the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

In Hyatt, the Giants added significant speed to their offense. They also gained a player who comes into the NFL with a chip on his shoulder.

“I love it when I’m counted out and the Giants, they took a chance on me,” Hyatt said. “So I’m forever grateful. But at the same time, I know now it’s time to put in the work. I know it’s time to go. Like I said, I was never picked first for anything. I'm grateful for the Giants giving me an opportunity. I can’t wait to go and show what I can do.”

One of Hyatt’s objectives as he prepares for the NFL is to become sturdier. He said he played last year at 175 pounds.

“I want to play at 190 this year,” Hyatt said. “I’m now feeling comfortable just gaining weight and being in the weight room and doing a lot of work after the pro day. I’m really pleased with where I am now as far as training, and I can’t wait to go to the Giants and get the show moving.

“I definitely know what I can do and what I’m capable of and what type of player I am, I really believe the Giants added somebody who can change the game. And I can't wait to do that and show that.”