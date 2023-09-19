Giants' offensive line will have tough challenge against Nick Bosa, 49ers

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Giants offensive line could have its hands full with the 49ers on Thursday night.

It’s San Francisco’s home opener. Expectations are high.

And Nick Bosa has sacks on his mind.

Bosa, one of the league’s premier pass rushers, Bosa has no sacks through the team's first two games.

Dating back to 2022, he hasn’t had a sack in his last five games, dating back to last season. He didn’t record a sack in the Forty Niners’ three playoff games, and only one total in Weeks 17 and 18.

Counting the playoffs, he has five straight sack-less games, and one sack in his last seven games.

Bosa, obviously will be a focus of the Giants offensive line, but not the sole focus.

And, considering the Giants injury situation, offensive line coach Bobby Johnson may still be mixing and matching along the line.

In Week 1, the line performed poorly against Dallas. (You might be able to say that about plenty of teams this season.)

In Week 2, there were changes at left tackle with Joshua Ezeudu assuming the job and right guard with Marcus McKethan.

The line held up at least well enough to be part of a crazy game against the Cardinals. The Giants overcame a 20-0 halftime deficit to win, 31-28.

In Johnson’s thinking, one of the keys to coaching the line is to treat all of the players the same, whether it’s an entrenched left tackle or a first-year guard.

“We address the issues, whatever they are,” Johnson said. “We try to give them some tools to address the issue. They we put it into practice. And then we move onto the next game to see how we do with that.”

It’s fair to see the grades after the Cardinals game were significantly better than after the opener against the Cowboys.

Another of Johnson’s sayings also fits his group on a regular basis.

“Don’t worry about what’s outside the building,” Johnson tells his linemen. “Worry about what’s inside the building.”

Bosa will be in the building Thursday night.