Giants' first unit makes good impression on offense

On the first drive of the game, the Giants were nearly perfect.

In four minutes, 55 seconds of game clock -- the Giants showcased a scoring drive the likes of which they’d love to see again and again in the regular season.

Against Carolina, in the second preseason game for both teams, the Giants prevailed, 21-19, at MetLife Stadium on Friday night.

The series started at the Giants 25.

Quarterback Daniel Jones targeted Darren Waller on consecutive completions totaling 18 yards.

After an incompletion to Waller with Panther Vonn Bell in coverage, Jones found wide receiver Parris Campbell for 13 yards.

The Giants offense was starting to hum.

After a short pass to rookie Jalin Hyatt netted a three-yard loss, Jones scrambled for six yards and then found Waller for 12.

Isaiah Hodgins then turned a short pass into a 20-yard gain to the Panthers 9. On the next play, Jones found Parris Campbell for five yards.

And, ultimately, Jones threw a four-yard touchdown to tight end Daniel Bellinger, as Waller celebrated in his shadow.

It won’t always be that easy, of course.

But, for a first drive at MetLife Stadium in the middle of August, it was picturesque.

"I thought it was a productive drive,” Waller said. “A lot of people touched the rock. Offense moved efficiently and got a touchdown. I don’t think you can ask for anything better than that."

Coach Brian Daboll was a bit less enthusiastic.

“It was one series," he said. It was a good series. Darren had a few catches. Efficient, but it was one series here.”

After the first drive, Jones, Waller and tackle Andrew Thomas were done for the night. Saquon Barkley didn’t play at all.

For the rest of the Giants starters, they stayed in the game a bit longer.

Either way, the goal was reached.

Daboll does appreciate the chemistry that has developed between the quarterback and the tight end who catches everything.

"They work at it. They work hard at it,” the coach said. “They probably have a long way to go still with it, but the offseason stuff, OTAs, a lot of reps together. In the passing game that's really what it's all about, as much chemistry as you can get.”

Waller said his chemistry with Jones is the result of repetition.

And he appreciated the well-executed on the first series.

"It's not an easy thing to do,” Waller said. “Everybody preaches starting fast and that's what you want. But it's a difficult thing to do."

Jones’ game might change this season because of Waller’s presence.

"He’s a big target. He runs good routes,” the quarterback said. “Creates separation. He's any easy guy to find. He's a talented player, smart guy, understands defense and understands where we are trying to use him."

Jones considered that first drive a confidence builder.

"I think overall we've been pretty confident in what we can do and our level of execution. Yeah, this certainly helps that."

The Giants' defense stymied the Panthers on their opening possession. It marked just the second time Bryce Young was under center in a professional game, albeit in preseason.

As the Panthers moved into the red zone, Kayvon Thibodeaux sacked Young, in something of a welcome-to-the-league moment.

The Giants defense ultimately held the Panthers to field goal on a drive that lasted 15 plays, covered 62 yards and drained 10:21 of game clock.

That kind of drive, a long one with defensive starters were on the field, probably thrilled defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. He got to see his players in extended action. And then the starters had the rest of the night off.

As is often the case in preseason games, the first half told the story. After two quarters, the Giants led, 14-3.



























