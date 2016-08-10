Giants players, coaches have some fun practicing in the rain

When the first drops of rain fell on Giants practice on Wednesday, Justin Pugh was ready to make a run for it. During his first three seasons with the team that’s what they did, heading for cover in the field house.

But this time there was no evacuation. The Giants remained on the field and continued to work through a pretty steady precipitation during the later stages of the workout. Ben McAdoo, it seems, is more waterproof than Tom Coughlin was.

“It was fun,” Pugh said. “I don’t think I’ve practiced outside since college, but we’re offensive linemen so it was good. I guess it’s a little different when you are running routes, trying to get in and out of breaks, but it was fun.”

Everyone seemed to think so.

“Obviously safety is first and foremost in terms of lightning and thunderstorms,” offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan said, “but we had a chance to stay out there and it was kind of nice. Old-school football.”

Giant steps

DE Kerry Wynn (groin) did not practice. LB Keenan Robinson (groin) missed a second straight practice. S Nat Berhe (hamstring) and FB Nikita Whitlock (illness) returned to work . . . The Giants coaches and medical staff will meet on Thursday to determine who is available for Friday’s preseason opener . . . CB Donte Deayon broke up a first-and-goal pass from the 1 with :02 remaining to win a two-minute drill for the defense . . . K Josh Brown connected on a field goal of about 63 yards during practice, which is five yards longer than his career high.