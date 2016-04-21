Giants players happy about continuity in systems

A lot of the changes that have taken place in the Giants day-to-day business have been somewhat superficial. There is a new décor in some of the rooms, a new weight room, a new schedule. A few new coaches, a few new players, too.

But the essence of what the Giants do — play football — shouldn’t change too much. That’s because despite the perception of an overhaul, all three of the coordinators from last year are back (one of them, obviously, having been promoted to head coach) and the systems that the Giants employ are not expected to change very much at all.

For many players, that’s an entirely new experience. Devon Kennard, a third-year linebacker, said he has never come into a season with the same defensive coordinator as the previous year since … high school.

“I’m really excited about that,” Kennard said. “I learn fast and I pick [the new defenses] up, but to be able to dive into the defense it’s a different offseason for me. I’m really focused in on some of the details that this defense is all about and not so much the general scheme of things.”

Same is true on the other side of the ball.

“This year three in the same system,” RB Rashad Jennings said. “I’ve never been able to say that in my whole entire career. So I’m excited about the speed and quick decisions I’m going to be able to make this season to help the team win.”

Weston Richburg has been in the offense for his first two seasons in the NFL, but this will be his first season returning to the same position. He played guard as a rookie before moving to his natural position, center.

“Last year was my first year at center so I think it’ll be huge for me to increase my intelligence from that perspective and be able to help run the offense better since I have a little more experience there,” Richburg said.

Because they have a new head coach the Giants get an extra minicamp, which starts next week, and were able to begin their offseason program a week or so earlier than other teams in the NFL. But unlike franchises which have “earned” those extra days due to a true regime change and must use the time as a sort of get-to-know-you period, the Giants can jump right past the introductions and start building on what they have been doing.

“There shouldn’t be any struggle picking up the offense, there should be a good amount of recall there from the last two years,” Richburg said. “Installation-wise, we should be able to install some different wrinkles because we’re more experienced, going into our third year in the same offense. We should be able to get a little bit more creative in some of the things we do.”