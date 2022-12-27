SportsFootballNew York Giants

Giants' playoff scenarios entering Week 17 of NFL season

Giants head coach Brian Daboll smiles during a news conference...

Giants head coach Brian Daboll smiles during a news conference after a 20-12 victory over the Commanders on Dec. 18 in Landover, Md. Credit: AP/Susan Walsh

By Nick Klopsisnicholas.klopsis@newsday.com@nickklopsis

The Giants' road to a spot in the NFL playoffs couldn't be much easier this week.

If they beat the struggling Colts on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, they're in -- no ifs, ands, or buts. They'll be at 9-6-1 heading into the final week of the regular season, and they own the head-to-head tiebreaker over Washington, the only other team that can match their record at that point.

That essentially would lock them into the No. 6 seed, with a matchup against the No. 3 seed — either the Minnesota Vikings or the San Francisco 49ers — on tap in the wild-card round. (That may not be determined until the final week of the regular season, however: the 12-3 Vikings currently are a game up on the 49ers in the race for the No. 2 seed, but the 49ers currently own the division-record tiebreaker with two games left to play.)

If the 4-9-1 Colts manage to upset the Giants on Sunday, all hope is not lost. The Giants still can back into a playoff spot this weekend by virtue of the following scenarios:

- Losses by Washington and Seattle

- Losses by Washington, Detroit and Green Bay (this also works if the Packers tie)

- Losses by Detroit, Seattle and Green Bay 

In the event the Giants and Colts tie, the Giants can clinch a playoff spot with:

- Losses or ties by Washington and Seattle OR

- Losses or ties by Seattle and Detroit OR

- Losses or ties by Washington, Detroit and Green Bay 

Here is how the Giants can clinch a playoff spot this weekend:

1) Win over Colts

OR

2) Tie vs. Colts AND any of the following:

- Losses or ties by Washington and Seattle OR

- Losses or ties by Seattle and Detroit OR

- Losses or ties by Washington, Detroit and Green Bay 

OR

3) Loss to Colts AND any of the following:

- Losses by Washington and Seattle

- Losses by Washington, Detroit and Green Bay

- Losses by Detroit, Seattle and Green Bay (or Green Bay tie)

Nick Klopsis

Nick Klopsis is Newsday.com's sports editor. He often can be found studying NFL and college football film for his latest draft breakdown.

More Giants

Didn't find what you were looking for?