Giants Q&A: Ross intercepts two passes

How did Aaron Ross respond to last week's benching?

Maybe the Giants should sit him down more often, because he played the best all-around game of anyone in the secondary. He made five tackles, intercepted two passes and broke up three others. "The coaches know what I can do, I know what I can do, I just had to go out there and do it," Ross said. "Short-term memory as a corner, that's how you make it."

On Ross' first pick, off whom did the pass bounce?

That would be former Giants receiver Steve Smith, who jumped to the Eagles as a free agent and surprised everyone by being able to play this early in the season after serious knee surgery last winter. Smith, a game-day captain for the Eagles, had two catches for 27 yards.

When was the last time Eli Manning had four TD passes and no interceptions in a game?

You have to go back a long way, to his first full season as a starter. He had four TD passes and no interceptions in a 44-24 win over the Rams on Oct. 2, 2005. This was his sixth four-TD game and first since the collapse against the Eagles last Dec. 19.

How did the Giants get the Eagles to jump offside on the fourth-quarter field-goal try?

It was a play they had worked on all week, but Lawrence Tynes wanted to kick the field goal to go ahead by nine points. "Coach Quinn had to talk me into it," said Tynes, who has not made a field goal this season. Snapper Zak DeOssie said the Giants were aware of Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie's speed off the edge. "That was our answer to that," he said of the "double-set call" in which holder Steve Weatherford called hut, then waited for the Eagles to jump.

The game got a little chippy in the second quarter, huh?

It sure did. First, there was what referee Jeff Triplette called a "scuffle" on the Giants' bench that resulted in no flags. A play later, Antrel Rolle and Brent Celek got into an altercation away from the play. Celek wound up without his helmet, and although it appeared that Celek removed it himself, Rolle was flagged for a personal foul.

For Brandon Jacobs, what was the most disappointing aspect of the extracurricular violence?

That it happened while the Giants were on defense. "I like that stuff," he said. "It just happened to be on the other side of the ball." Jacobs said he wasn't surprised that the physicality escalated. "It happens that way," he said. "Guys hate each other as far as organizations."