Giants Q&A: Will Antrel Rolle, Jason Pierre-Paul be back?

Was this the last game for Antrel Rolle and Jason Pierre-Paul as Giants?

The two big free agents on the defense have said they want to return, but they also know it's not entirely up to them. "I've been through this process once before and I think you just have to take it as it comes,'' Rolle said Sunday. "If this is my last game as a Giant, I am very appreciative. I wouldn't change it for anything in the world. I've had a wonderful five years here and I gave the team every single inch that I have . . . Hopefully, we can come to an agreement and get something done and I can remain a Giant.''

Pierre-Paul, who had a team-high 121/2 sacks, thinks he'll be back but seemed disinclined to give a hometown discount. "Do you get discounts when you go to Macy's?'' he asked. "You do if you have a discount coupon. I don't know. We'll see what happens.''

Does Tom Coughlin even want to return in 2015?

He'll be 69 when next season begins and hedged a bit when asked about his desire to coach. "I'm not going to share any of those kinds of thoughts,'' he said.

But the person who knows him best -- as football coach and family man -- said there is no doubt he wants to continue. "He still has the same energy, the same passion I saw several years ago,'' son-in-law and former Giant Chris Snee said. "The fact he still has control of this team, I thought that was evident based on this stretch run. Guys didn't give up.''

How about the rest of the staff? Does Coughlin want them back with him?

"Yes,'' he said. "But I'm not going to say anything more about that or anything else today.'' There's a good chance upper management does not share that commitment. Defensive coordinator Perry Fewell and special teams coordinator Tom Quinn could be among the changes in the coming days.

How did Eli Manning do in his first year in the new offense?

He set career records for completions (379), attempts (601) and completion percentage (.631), throwing 30 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions. He also had his fourth season with at least 4,000 passing yards (4,410). "I felt good in the offense,'' he said. "We did some good things. We scored points . . . I felt very good in the offense and I hope that I can stay in it and we'll go from there.'' Coughlin said Manning's ability to control everything from pass protection to routes in the first-year system "suits him to a T.''

When was the last time the Giants had a punt blocked for a touchdown?

Sept. 5, 1993, when Chicago's Myron Baker blocked a Sean Landeta punt, picked up the ball at the 5 and scored.

OK, one last time: What records did Odell Beckham Jr. set?

Let's start with this -- after missing the first four games of the season, Beckham had 91 catches for 1,305 yards and set NFL records for most catches and yards in the first 12 games to start a career. He is the first NFL rookie with four straight games with at least 130 receiving yards and a touchdown (he also was the first rookie with three after last week). He set a single-game record for Giants rookies with 185 receiving yards Sunday, surpassing Mark Bavaro's 176 in 1985. Beckham joined Hall of Famer Michael Irvin as the only players in NFL history with at least 90 receiving yards in nine straight games, a mark he can surpass in next year's opener. His 108.8 receiving yards per game obliterated the old Giants mark of 96.0 set by Victor Cruz in 2011 and topped the old NFL rookie mark of 105.2 set by the Oilers' Bill Groman in 1960.