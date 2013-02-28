Giants re-sign left tackle Will Beatty

Will Beatty is preparing for a big change in his life. He's glad switching football teams won't be another.

Beatty and his wife Rebecca are expecting their first child in about a month, and the looming prospect of becoming a free agent and having to relocate his expanding family somewhere else was worrying the left tackle. But less than two weeks before going on the open market he agreed to re-sign with the Giants, inking a five-year deal yesterday that will provide him with something he wanted much more than an extra million or so he might have squeezed out of free agency: stability.

"I really wasn't looking forward to hitting the market," Beatty told Newsday Wednesday night. "I just had so much going on with growing my family . . . They gave me a very good offer, something that is going to take care of me and my family, so going out there and looking for more trying to be greedy just because wasn't something that I was into."

According to a league source, the five-year contract is worth up to $38.75 million and includes $19 million guaranteed; $12.5 million of that comes as a signing bonus. "We are very pleased to get a new deal done with Will," Giants GM Jerry Reese said. "We believe he is one of the ascending left tackles in the NFL."

The terms were agreed to earlier this week when Beatty's agents, Jared Fox and Alan Herman, met with the Giants at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Beatty underwent a physical Wednesday morning and signed the deal later that afternoon.

Beatty, who will turn 28 this weekend, may be preparing for fatherhood, but he's also moving into a new stage in his football life as well. "I'm no longer a young guy," he said. "This isn't my rookie contract. This is responsibility. Now I've been there long enough that the tides are turning. I'm becoming an older guy, a staple of the O-line on the left side."

Beatty was a second-round pick in the 2009 draft from Connecticut. He has played in 50 games with 31 starts (26 at left tackle, four at right tackle and one as an extra tight end). He didn't become a regular starting left tackle until 2011. In 2012 he started 14 games at the position after missing most of the preseason with back issues.

He said he doesn't have plans to celebrate his new bundles of cash just yet; he's too focused on his pending bundle of joy. "That's the forefront right now," Beatty said. "Yeah, you got the contract but you get home and the wife is still pregnant, you still have to take care of her. It doesn't change in the house."

And most important to Beatty, it doesn't change the address of the house either.