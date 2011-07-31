Giants Red Zone

Light fan turnout

Training camp practices are open to the public, but the crowd on the first night seemed to be a fraction of what the Giants usually draw for their workouts in Albany.

Between the bleachers and the standing room, there were about 1,000 fans on hand at Timex Performance Center. Though they cheered when the team first took the field, applauded some of the long passes that typically draw oohs and aahs, and even tried to start a "We want Plax!" chant at one point, it was clear that fans in the metro area who are seeing the team in training camp for the first time still have to get used to the idea.

Extra point

Undrafted linebacker Mark Herzlich said he was asked if he had a favorite team growing up. Being from the Philadelphia area, of course he rooted for the you-know-whos. "You know how that goes," he said. "But my dad has always been a Giants fan, so I get some solace from that."