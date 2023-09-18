Giants Q&A: Awaiting word on Saquon Barkley's ankle injury

How is Saquon Barkley’s ankle?

Barkley was injured with 1 minute, 12 seconds left in the game. Matt Breida took the final snap before Graham Gano’s field goal won it.

Barkley’s ankle was swollen after the game. He had X-rays, and the results of those tests should be known Monday when Brian Daboll meets the media on Zoom.

What role did Daboll play in the more aggressive offensive play-calling in the second half?

Daboll may have been a bit frustrated by some offensive calls, but Isaiah Hodgins, in speaking about the most critical parts of the game, mentioned the play-calling of offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Whatever the case, it is likely that it was a matter of emotions in the key moments of a game that the Giants probably thought they should have in hand.

It will not be a surprise, however, to see rookie Jalin Hyatt receive more opportunities. He’s a game-breaker when it comes to speed, and it seems as if Hyatt has really taken the steps in earning the trust of some of the most veteran and influential players in the locker room.

There’s a reason Jones wanted Hyatt to move his locker next to his. Jones knows a game-breaker when he sees one.

How did the offensive line come through?

The offensive line overall, with only right tackle Evan Neal in his usual spot, performed well.

The Giants will see a different kind of test on Thursday against the 49ers, but in this game, the results were impressive, given the shuffling.

Consider: Joshua Ezeudu was new to left tackle. Left guard Ben Bredeson suffered a concussion during the game and didn’t return. Rookie center John Michael Schmitz seemed to take a step forward in the game. Guard Marcus McKethan saw his first action with the Giants.

Could left tackle Andrew Thomas play Thursday against San Francisco?

The idea that he could play was floated after Sunday’s game, and that would be great news for the Giants. He is their best lineman, and it’s not close. The Giants sounded relatively optimistic that Thomas and his hamstring will be good to go Thursday.

How did Isaiah Simmons play against his former team?

He logged 15 snaps on defense and another 15 on special teams against the Cowboys. If he contributed more than that against the Cardinals, it would be a surprise. And a very quiet contribution.

Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale clearly has a vision for Simmons, but even for a great athlete, it may be difficult to integrate a player into a key role at this point, especially in a week with two West Coast opponents.

Where is Kayvon Thibodeaux?

It seems like a good question. He hasn’t made an impact thus far, which is odd. He has every gift and talks about wanting to be great. It seems as if having Thibodeaux as an active, interested playmaker on the field should be a plus, but that hasn’t been the case through two games.