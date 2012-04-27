Veteran defensive lineman Rogers added

The Giants added some bulk to their defensive line. About 350 pounds worth.

Veteran tackle Shaun Rogers signed with the team Thursday, just a few hours before the start of the draft. Rogers has played for the Lions, Browns and Saints in his 11-year career and was a three-time Pro Bowler. With the Giants, he'll add depth and veteran clout to the interior defensive line, which will include Chris Canty, Linval Joseph and Marvin Austin.

"I'm kind of honored and I appreciated them holding me in a regard enough to put me in along those guys," Rogers said of the Giants' defensive line. "Those guys are most definitely top-notch pass rushers, defensive linemen right now, especially in their prime. I'm just happy to be a part of that group. Those guys are going to help me out and hopefully I can help them out."

Rogers said the Saints told him they would not be bringing him back for 2012, and he contemplated retirement. Then the Giants came calling.

"I still most definitely feel that I can bring something to the table," he said. "I might not be exactly like I was in '06, but I still have some tricks and I still have some good push in me."

Life without Osi

Some Giants are starting to prepare for the possibility of life after Osi Umenyiora, just in case the defensive end is traded or decides to hold out for an extended period.

"If he's not around, it won't change anything," Michael Boley said at the ESPN the Magazine party Wednesday night in Manhattan. "We have a good group of guys. Obviously, having Osi there is great, but him not being there, it's not going to change. It's like the times that he's been hurt, nothing changed."

Jason Pierre-Paul said he agrees with Umenyiora's stance. "I would do the same thing," he said.