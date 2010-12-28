Giants story lines

Giants-Eagles III lined up

If the Giants get into the playoffs on Sunday, they'll spend the following week getting ready to face a familiar foe and answer questions about the worst eight minutes of their football lives. Because the Giants lost to the Packers on Sunday, they can now only make the playoffs as the NFC's sixth seed. That team plays the No. 3 seed. The Eagles' loss last night to the Vikings locked Philadelphia into that spot. So the Giants know that their next two games will be in Washington and Philadelphia. It's just a matter of whether they get to play in that second one.

No guarantees from Rolle

Last week, safety Antrel Rolle guaranteed a win over the Packers and a playoff berth. But the loss in Green Bay not only took the Giants' fate out of their own hands, but took some bravado away from Rolle. Asked during his weekly WFAN radio spot Tuesday if the Giants will beat the Redskins, Rolle said, "We're going to go in and play ball and focus on where we need to be as a team. I know if we go out there and play ball, we can beat just about anyone in the league." It's just a matter of whether that world-beating team shows up. "We have to find a way to be more consistent and be that dominant unit that we can be and we have been," Rolle said. "I think we have to find ourselves at this moment."

Manning, Rodgers make history

Eli Manning threw an 85-yard touchdown pass to Mario Manningham and Aaron Rodgers threw an 80-yard TD pass to Jordy Nelson on Sunday. It was the first time in Giants history that each team threw a touchdown pass of at least 80 yards, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. It last happened in 1981, by Chicago's Vince Evans (85-yarder) and Detroit's Eric Hipple (94).