The Giants will have at least one quarterback on their roster when the free agency period begins Wednesday. The team announced Saturday they re-signed Tommy DeVito.

The signing was a formality as general manager Joe Schoen often said DeVito was the lone quarterback on the roster. The Giants will be actively looking for one in free agency as well as likely in the draft in April.

DeVito, who signed a one-year contract, started two games last season after Daniel Jones was released. DeVito threw for a combined 257 yards over both starts.

It was a far cry from 2023, when DeVito became a cult hero of sorts after providing a brief spark in six starts as an undrafted rookie. He led three consecutive wins after Jones suffered an ACL injury. However, the Giants are 0-4 in his last four starts over two seasons.