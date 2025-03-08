SportsFootballNew York Giants

Giants re-sign quarterback Tommy DeVito to one-year contract

Tommy DeVito #15 of the New York Giants looks for a teammate during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Evan Barnes

The Giants will have at least one quarterback on their roster when the free agency period begins Wednesday. The team announced Saturday they re-signed Tommy DeVito.

The signing was a formality as general manager Joe Schoen often said DeVito was the lone quarterback on the roster. The Giants will be actively looking for one in free agency as well as likely in the draft in April.

DeVito, who signed a one-year contract, started two games last season after Daniel Jones was released. DeVito threw for a combined 257 yards over both starts.

It was a far cry from 2023, when DeVito became a cult hero of sorts after providing a brief spark in six starts as an undrafted rookie. He led three consecutive wins after Jones suffered an ACL injury. However, the Giants are 0-4 in his last four starts over two seasons.

Evan Barnes

Evan Barnes covers the Giants for Newsday. He previously covered the Brooklyn Nets, Memphis football and the Memphis Grizzlies and also covered prep sports in Los Angeles.

