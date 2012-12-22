Giants will focus on their own score first

The Giants will know how dire their situation is when they take the field in Baltimore tomorrow. At least they should know. Some of them probably won't.

The Cowboys and Redskins both will play at 1 p.m. and the Giants won't start until 4:25. If those other NFC East teams win, it would complete half the scenario for the Giants to be eliminated from playoff contention that day if they lose. But most players said they will not be trying to find out if they are on the brink or -- if things go their way early in the day -- have a chance to clinch a playoff spot.

"We're playing a football game," tight end Martellus Bennett said. "You can't play a football game worried about someone else's game. That's like being married and worrying about someone else's wife. I got my own relationship to worry about. I can't deal with everybody else's relationship and be happy in mine."

The Giants can clinch a playoff spot Sunday with a win plus losses by the Vikings and Bears and either two losses or a loss and a tie (but not two ties!) by the Cowboys and Redskins. They will be eliminated with a loss plus wins by the Cowboys and Redskins and a win or tie by the Seahawks in Sundaynight's game.

"When there's a timeout on the field or the two-minute warning, usually stadiums flash the scores up there," linebacker Spencer Paysinger said. "If I happen to catch it, great."

Others said they have trained themselves not to look for that information, and to ignore it if they do catch a glimpse of it. "You'll see it and everything, but it's not going to be something that we're going to be paying attention to," safety Stevie Brown said.

Chris Snee usually spends time before a late-afternoon kickoff on the team bench watching out-of-town games on the stadium video board. But once he goes into the locker room, he'll be focused on the task at hand.

"You watch the games before you're padded up and stretch," Snee said, "but once we take the field, you can't worry about that."

Even coach Tom Coughlin said he will not request an update until after his own game.

Said Paysinger, "We as a team know what we have to play for."