Grading the Giants

OFFENSE F Where'd you go, Eli? The quarterback has been remarkably inconsistent in the last two weeks, this time completing 14 of 28 passes for 150 yards. He hit a long 43-yarder to Rueben Randle but that was the only completion of more than 14 yards to anyone. The one pass he looked to put in the right spot was the deep throw to Martellus Bennett, which was dropped. Hakeem Nicks was blanked for the first time in his career despite three targets. They had only one drive that lasted for more than six plays and converted just 2-for-10 on third downs.

DEFENSE F The Giants played like a unit that did not want to get off the field. The second possession of the second half was indicative of that as the Ravens easily converted on long down-and-distances. They converted 11 of 18 third downs overall. The Giants were 1-4 in games in which they allowed a 100-yard rusher. Now they're 1-5 and 0-1 in games in which they allow two (Ray Rice had 107 and Bernard Pierce 123). The Ravens had 533 yards, their third-highest total in franchise history.

SPECIAL TEAMS C At least Lawrence Tynes didn't miss any field goals this week. But it wasn't good that the Giants never got close enough for him to attempt one. Steve Weatherford punted well and Will Hill made a nice tackle on dangerous returner Jacoby Jones. David Wilson fizzled on kickoff returns, giving the Giants only one starting field position beyond their own 30.

COACHING F As in flummoxed. Tom Coughlin, who has had a tight read on the pulse of the team throughout most of his tenure here, is at a loss as to why they are struggling. He likes what he's seeing in meetings, in practices, in the team's preparation. But as for why things are not clicking, he's as baffled as anyone. Perry Fewell dialed up a few blitzes to spark the pass rush, but it backfired on the back end, where they were left vulnerable.