Grading the Giants in win over Cowboys

OFFENSE: D

Eli Manning gets credit for another fourth-quarter comeback victory, but this one was kind of lame. Manning threw for only 192 yards and had a passer rating of 58.4. The passing offense was out of synch the entire game. The Giants converted only three third-down attempts in 15 tries, had to settle for field goals on three of four trips to the red zone, and could not get a first down in the final minute, which would have prevented the agida of Dez Bryant. Ahmad Bradshaw ran for 78 yards on 22 carries, but also fumbled to open the door for the Cowboys in the first half.

DEFENSE: C+

While the Giants ultimately were able to get the job done by keeping the Cowboys out of the end zone on Dallas' two drives in the final 3:31 of the game, they were not able to hold a 23-0 second-quarter lead. Jason Pierre-Paul scored the team's first defensive touchdown of the season. The secondary was exploited by the Cowboys, particularly Prince Amukamara and Jayron Hosley. The Giants held the Cowboys to 19 rushing yards on 17 carries.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A

Lawrence Tynes kicked five field goals, including two in the fourth quarter that gave the Giants the lead and, more importantly, put them ahead by more than a field goal. Tynes also showed great skill on kickoffs. Steve Weatherford's key punt in the final minute pinned the Cowboys at their own 30, just far enough away to keep them out of the end zone.

COACHING: B

The Giants nearly blew a 23-point lead, and yet they remained focused and were able to keep it together and maintain enough poise to mount a comeback and pull out a win. Defensively, the Giants threw everything they could at Jason Witten with little success. Perry Fewell dialed up the pressure at the right time, forcing a key three-and-out to end the third quarter that turned the tide. Good balance in theory with 30 passes and 28 runs.