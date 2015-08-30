Injuries keep mounting for Giants

How bad has the injury situation gotten for the Giants? Now they're losing players before the games.

Such was the case for starting defensive end Robert Ayers Jr., who injured an ankle late in warm-ups and was unable to play Saturday night against the Jets. Ayers was on the sideline in uniform but left the postgame locker room without commenting on his status.

Tom Coughlin said he was unsure exactly what happened.

"He's out there pregame and all of a sudden he's on the ground and complaining about his ankle and his Achilles and whatever," he said. "That was a few minutes before we came into the locker rooms before going out and starting the game."

Coughlin said the medical staff examined Ayers.

"I'm not sure what they left with," he said. "I don't know any more. He couldn't play in the game. I'll have to find out more information."

Two other players left the game for the Giants with what appeared to be significant injuries. Rookie offensive lineman Bobby Hart, playing right tackle with the second team, injured a knee in the third quarter. He flung his helmet in frustration while being tended to on the turf, then hobbled off the field. Also leaving the game with an injury was defensive back Josh Gordy (hip).