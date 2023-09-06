Under-The-Radar Giant To Watch: WR Isaiah Hodgins

Isaiah Hodgins arrived to the Giants last November, claimed off waivers from the Bills. And all he did was play a key role in the Giants winning a playoff game.

Since then, the Giants have added plenty of firepower on offense, but it would be a mistake to discount Hodgins, who has championship bloodlines. (His dad, James, was the fullback on the Rams’ Greatest Show on Turf Super Bowl XXXIV team.)

Hodgins — who had eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in the Giants’ playoff win at Minnesota last season — is respected in the locker room as someone who is always willing to help younger players who aren’t as familiar with the offense.

For the sixth-round pick out of Oregon State in 2020, those days of wondering about his future in Buffalo are long gone. Hodgins is now among the trusted targets of quarterback Daniel Jones.