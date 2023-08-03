Giants high on third-round reciever Jalin Hyatt

The passes went flying down the field for the Giants, and there was a Big Blue blur named Jalin Hyatt wearing white on this training camp day, and showing why the team traded up in the third round to grab him.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Tennessee alum used his game-breaking speed Thursday and hauled in two long touchdown throws from Daniel Jones.

Hyatt, who was the 2022 Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation’s most outstanding receiver, is hoping to catch on in a very big way.

“I always set high goals for myself,” Hyatt said. “A high goal is I want to be Offensive Rookie of the Year.”

He ran a 4.4 40 at the scouting combine. Hyatt heard about being clocked at 24 mph during camp.

“That was definitely one of the strengths of his coming out of college, something that we targeted,” offensive coordinator Mike Kafka said.

Defensive back Adoree’ Jackson mentioned some fast company — Usain Bolt.

“I’m not saying he’s Usain Bolt,” Jackson said, “but I am saying how that stride is.”

When asked what his speed can mean for the offense, Hyatt said the intent is “to make it easier for Saquon [Barkley]. We don’t want them loading the box, where now they have to respect us.”

So why was Hyatt still available in the third round? He played as a slot receiver and made 67 receptions for 1,267 yards — 18.9 per catch — and 15 TDs last season, but was pegged as someone who hadn't run a variety of routes.

“I think he does a great job of running routes, honestly,” Jackson said. “Whatever they said that he couldn’t do, I’m seeing him do it.”

Hyatt certainly doesn’t want to be just a go-straight-and-long guy.

“I think I can do everything,” Hyatt said. “I want to be a complete receiver.”