Jerry Reese: 'It was time for a change'

Indianapolis – Kevin Gilbride retired, you’ll recall. But Jerry Reese gave a strong indication that had he not made that decision the Giants would likely have had a new offensive coordinator anyway.

“It was time to make a change,” Reese said at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday.

As for new play-caller Ben McAdoo, Reese said he’s been impressed.

“He’s a bright guy, well-prepared,” Reese said. “I think he’s going to bring some new life. Obviously Coach Gilbride did a terrific job for us, but the change is going to energize our offense a little bit and get some new learning for our quarterback and our offensive staff. He’s an interesting guy. He’s very bright.”

Reese was glad to hear that Eli Manning and McAdoo have seemed comfortable in what little interactions they have had since he was brought on board.

“It’s important for everybody to have a good feel for what we’re trying to do moving forward and be all in on the changes that we made,” he said. “It was time to make a change. I think everybody is excited about what’s going on.”

In terms of Reese’s purpose here at the Combine, he said having a new offensive coordinator and new philosophy will not change the profile of players as he evaluates them and ultimately drafts a few of them.

“Like always, we talk to our coaches and try to see what skill set they’re looking for, but we always try to look for the best player available and that doesn’t change for us,” he said.

How about on the offensive line, the area of the team that clearly needs the most attention?

“You just want some big nasty guys up front who can keep our quarterback upright,” he said. “We always look for versatile guys on the offensive line. The more you can do, the better you are for us. If a guy can play some guard, some tackle, some center, the more versatile, we like it.”