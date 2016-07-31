Jerry Reese on Jason-Pierre Paul: ‘He looks like a beast’

When Ben McAdoo spoke with Jerry Reese after practice on Saturday night, the head coach had a complaint about Jason Pierre-Paul.

“He was like: ‘Man, I have to tone Jason down a little bit because he is going so hard out there,’” Reese said of the conversation. “He looks like the old JPP.”

It’s something Reese said he hasn’t seen from the former first-round pick in a number of years.

“Back in the spring during OTAs I looked at him a couple of times and saw how he was moving, how he was running,” Reese said. “I was like ‘Wow, I haven’t seen that guy for a little while now.’ He just looked big and fast and explosive and I’m happy to see that. I’m happy for him.”

Of course the big issue for Pierre-Paul isn’t his athleticism but his hand. The one with the missing fingers from a fireworks accident last summer. The one that was under a club-like wrap when he returned to the field in 2015 and clearly hampered his ability to play. Pierre-Paul said he doesn’t think the hand will be a factor this year — on Thursday he said it feels just like his healthy, fully-intact left hand — and he’s had surgery this offseason that will allow him to ditch the club and play with a glove.

“Obviously his hand situation is something that has healed up more,” Reese said. “He’s learned how to use it better and I expect him to be a load.”

So far in training camp, he has been.

“He looks like a beast out here,” Reese said. “His motor is running hot. You talk about a guy who looks like he’s on a mission? He looks like he’s on a mission to me.”