Giants sign OL Justin Pugh to active roster

So much for the couch.

Justin Pugh was signed Wednesday to the Giants' active roster.

It’s a one-year deal for Pugh, whose “straight off the couch” debut on Sunday night was a hit.

What a remarkable scenario for the Giants' first-round draft pick in 2013.

Pugh said he always hoped for another chance with his original team.

Now he has it.

After just three practices with the Giants, Pugh played 80 snaps, mostly at left tackle, against the Bills.

“It’s just one of those things, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do for the team,” Pugh said. “We had a guy [Joshua Ezeudu] who had an unfortunate injury, limited numbers, it was like the perfect storm for me to have to go do that.”

That he was able to do it is remarkable.

“I haven’t played left tackle in eight years,” Pugh said. “And then the Buffalo Bills have the number one sack defense in the NFL. I look out there and it’s Von Miller. The last time I played for the Giants was six years ago to the day against Von Miller, Sunday Night Football, when he was with the Denver Broncos.

"And I had to go out to right tackle on a whim that week. So, there have just been so many crazy things that have brought this thing all full circle, and I don’t know what it is, there is something in the air."

Pugh laughed. He’s going to be good for the offensive line room and the entire locker room.

Yes, he had a couple issues with cadence — which he brought up — but he’ll solve those.

“All I can promise you is, I’ll go out there and fight,” Pugh said.

That, likely, will be enough.

To make room for Pugh, the Giants waived tight end Lawrence Cager.

Injury report

Four players, all offensive linemen, did not practice Wednesday due to injury: starting tackles Andrew Thomas (hamstring) and Evan Neal (ankle), center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and tackle Matt Peart (shoulder).

Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson did not practice, but he has not practiced on Wednesdays to rest his surgically repaired knee.

The two limited linemen were guards Mark Glowinski (quad/ankle) and Shane Lemieux (biceps/groin).

In addition to Jones, the other limited players were running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), kicker Graham Gano (left ankle), and defensive backs Adoree’ Jackson (neck) and Cor’Dale Flott (ankle/shoulder).

Running back Gary Brightwell (ankle), defensive lineman D.J. Davidson (knee) and cornerback Tre Hawkins (knee) were full-practice participants.