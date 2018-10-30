Police: Giants rookie QB Kyle Lauletta arrested driving to practice

Giants rookie backup quarterback Kyle Lauletta was arrested at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday in Weehawken, New Jersey, while driving to the team’s facility for a bye week practice, according to the Weehawken Police.

Police said Lauletta was driving his 2017 Jaguar “in a dangerous manner in heavy traffic” near Route 495, and after being directed by an officer to pull over, Lauletta “attempted to evade him, making an illegal turn and continuing toward Route 495, almost striking the officer."

Lauletta was then stopped by another officer and “refused various instructions to produce his driving credentials and exit his vehicle,” police said.

Police said Lauletta was arrested for “eluding police, obstructing administration of law, and resisting arrest.” He also was charged with traffic violations for “reckless driving, disregarding an officer’s directions, improper turn into a marked traffic lane, and failure to remain in a marked lane.”

NJ.com was the first to report the incident.

“We were made aware of the situation this morning, and we have been in contact with Kyle,” coach Pat Shurmur said in a statement. “We are still in the process of gathering information. This is obviously very disappointing.”

That statement came shortly after Shurmur was asked if everyone on the team was at practice. The workout, initially scheduled to be open to the media for the first 15-20 minutes, was abruptly closed to reporters on Tuesday morning.

“Yeah, everybody was out here,” Shurmur said. “Some guys didn’t do much or anything. Some guys just had some wear and tear from the game.”

Lauletta was not at the Giants’ facility, according to team sources.

Some players who had not heard the news said they wondered if the quarterback had been traded when he was not on the field.

Shurmur also was asked what his message will be to the Giants players when they depart for the bye on Wednesday. Among other football-related topics, he said he will tell them to “stay out of trouble.”

Lauletta, a fourth-round pick. recently has been in conversations about the future of the quarterback position with the Giants.

“I’m definitely really surprised,” fellow rookie Saquon Barkley said of the news. “I don’t know too much about it . . . I know Kyle really well and it definitely was shocking. I know it sounds crazy but I know it’s probably nothing crazy. That’s the kind of person he is.”

Shurmur, appearing on WFAN on Tuesday afternoon, said he had spoken with Lauletta and the quarterback could be disciplined by the team.

“There are things we'll do internally and consequences for this type of behavior,” Shurmur said.

Asked if he could he be suspended, Shurmur said: "We'll see . . . This is not going to be taken lightly."

Shurmur also said that he would like to “sort out what happened” on Tuesday before discussing the possibility of Lauletta playing at some point this season.

According to the police statement, Lauletta’s Jaguar was involved in a similar incident at the same intersection on Monday. Summonses were issued to him via mail because the vehicle was not stopped at the scene.

Weehawken Police say construction in the area has caused “severe traffic congestion at this intersection during the morning and evening hours” and that officers are routinely stationed in the area to “mitigate congestion and maintain open intersections.”

With Jim Baumbach