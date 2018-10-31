Jamon Brown claimed off waivers by Giants to bolster offensive line

The latest attempt to wring production from the Giants’ offensive line comes in the way of a waiver claim as the team was awarded former Rams guard Jamon Brown on Wednesday. He was released by the undefeated Rams on Tuesday.

A third-round pick in 2015, the 6-6, 340-pounder started 30 games for the Rams and is in the final year of his rookie contract. Brown, 25, could supplant veteran John Greco at right guard as soon as the Giants' game against the 49ers on Nov. 12.

The Giants have a bye this weekend and the players are off until Tuesday.