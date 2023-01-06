Finally, Leonard Williams makes it to the playoffs

Leonard Williams has been in the NFL for eight seasons, 4 ½ as a Jet and 3 ½ as a Giant. Given those franchises’ recent fortunes, this ought to come as no surprise: He never has been on a playoff team before.

That changed on New Year’s Day when the Giants routed the Colts and secured a postseason berth. For Williams, the feeling was easy to describe.

“Amazing,” the defensive tackle said this week as the Giants prepared to face the Eagles on Sunday in a game that will not matter to their postseason position. “That feeling after the [Colts] game was just unbeatable. Just seeing all the smiles on my teammates, just knowing how long it’s been since I’ve had an opportunity to do this. It means a lot to me.”

Williams will not play Sunday because of a neck injury, one of many starters coach Brian Daboll is likely to sit. (Daboll announced Friday that Williams and edge rusher Azeez Ojulari will not play but did not share much else about his personnel plans.)

Williams has 2.5 sacks and has been eclipsed by his tackle partner, Dexter Lawrence (7.5 sacks), a rising star. But the Giants still want and need Williams to be part of their playoff push.

When Williams was a rookie in 2015, the Jets missed the playoffs because of a loss in their regular-season finale against the Bills. As a young player he figured there would be other chances. There weren’t.

The Jets lost 11, 11 and 12 games in Williams’ next three seasons. They traded him to the Giants in the middle of the 2019 season. The Giants lost 12, 10 and 13 in his first three seasons with them.

Now this.

Williams said he spoke before the Colts game to his fellow linemen about the importance of seizing opportunities, because they are rare.

“The fact that it took seven years to get back there is crazy,” he said. “I was trying to let everyone know these opportunities don’t come often and that we should take advantage of it. We did.”

Said Lawrence, “That’s my guy. I knew this was something we both wanted to accomplish together. So it feels good to be there.”

Williams, 28, said he has been battling the neck problem for weeks, and that it will not fully heal until the offseason.

This will be the fifth game he has missed this season. He never before had missed a game because of injury.

“I’ve been dealing with [the pain] and playing,” he said. “It’s paid off in the fact that we have a playoff spot. It’s worth it.”

Notes & Quotes: CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) is doubtful; C Jon Feliciano (back) is questionable . . . Daboll said Friday morning final decisions about which players to rest would be made Friday night . . . Daboll, a Bills coach through last season, said it was “awesome” to hear the positive news about Buffalo S Damar Hamlin’s recovery. “It’s probably uplifting for the entire league,” Daboll said. “So thankful that he’s trending in the right direction.” Said WR Isaiah Hodgins, a teammate of Hamlin’s earlier this season, “That brought a smile to my face. Just joy.”